Mattresses dumped at scenic Kilkenny visitor attraction

Three mattresses were casually dumped at the picturesque Slate Quarries in the heart of the Linguan Valley near Windgap in County Kilkenny last weekend.

This latest discovery follows three weekends of malicious dumping and vandalism of road signage in the area.

The mattress dumping occurred within twenty yards of where the contents of a septic tank were dumped some time ago.

This time, strong leads are apparent and it is hoped that a successful prosecution will help to bring an end to the on-going unsocial activities in the area.

About the Slate Quarries:

The Slate Quarries span both sides of the Linguan River, with the Ormonde Quarry on the Kilkenny side and the Victoria Quarry on the Tipperary side.

Slate was quarried in the Slate Quarries from the 14th Century onwards and closed in 1920.

Under the new Free State Government, who were anxious to promote indigenous industries, the Quarries were reopened in 1926.

There were many difficulties including the depth of the dig and the enterprise was unable to stay viable.

The Quarry finally closed in 1935 and with it died the culture that it created.

Slate from this site was used in the building of Kells Priory, Ormonde Castle in Carrick-on-Suir and most notably the Houses of Parliament in London.

The Quarry now hosts an outdoor gallery of sulptures.

It is hoped that the area will become a more large-scale tourist attraction in the future.