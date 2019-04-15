Kilkenny apprentices take top prize in Generation Apprenticeship competition

Above: Martin Stapleton, Director CDS, Tom Parlon, Director General, Construction Industry Federation, George Healy, David Jordan, Mary-Liz Trant, Executive Director SOLAS, Conor Moloney, Colm O’Neill, Daniel Barcoe, Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, Mr Pat O’Doherty, Apprenticeship Council Chairman and Chief Executive ESB with CDS Architectural Metalwork, joint winners of the 2019 Generation Apprenticeship competition.

A team of apprentices from Kilkenny have taken the top prize in the national Generation Apprenticeship competition.

The four-man team, who all work at CDS Metalwork, shared the first place with an ETB team from the west of Ireland.

Joint overall winners, CDS Architectural Metalwork, along with Shannon Campus, Limerick and Clare ETB, each win €2,000 first prize.

Now in its second year, the Generation Apprenticeship Competition challenges teams of apprentices to design and produce a 6-foot, 3-dimensional A letter (based on the Generation Apprenticeship brand) using the materials/ equipment/tools of their industry.

The competition was judged by Noreen O’Hare, senior executive in Microsoft and a member of the Apprenticeship Council, Charlie Dolan of Charlie Dolan Consulting and Dermot Bannon, the nationally renowned architect.

Speaking during the awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD said “In Ireland, apprenticeship has strong roots and a bright future. Over 15,000 people are currently undertaking an apprenticeship across a wide range of occupations. From electrical, construction and engineering roles to information technology and financial services, our apprentices are showing imagination, creativity and teamwork in the workplace and in our education and training institutions. These amazing creations and the diverse teams behind them are inspirational. They demonstrate why I want to see apprenticeship at the forefront of the minds of all those considering their future, regardless of their age or gender. The teams here are earning and learning, training and gaining – congratulations to them all”.

Mr Pat O’Doherty, Apprenticeship Council Chairman and Chief Executive ESB, said “ESB has always recognised the value of apprenticeships as a way of building critical skills and attracting diverse talent into our business. Generation Apprenticeship showcases the wide range of 21st century skills, including leadership, creativity, collaboration and problem solving, that are nurtured through apprenticeships, and highlights the value of expanding apprenticeship into new industry sectors. The nine finalist teams represent the efforts of more than 110 apprentices and the support of more than 100 employers, tutors and a large list of suppliers. That is something to really celebrate.”

Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Executive Director for Skills Development at SOLAS said “The Generation Apprenticeship finalists have created stunning work and a real sense of community and pride. The participating companies and organisations have balanced day-to-day training and commercial priorities to support their apprentices as they showcase apprenticeship and its exceptional career options.”

To find out more, go to www.apprenticeship.ie.