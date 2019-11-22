2,339 fewer on Live Register since 2016 in Kilkenny, new figures show

Over 2,300 jobs have been created in Kilkenny city and county since 2016 and since the Fine Gael-led government was formed, according to Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan, TD.

The latest Labour Force Survey published by the Central Statistics Office shows that there are 2,327,000 people at work in Ireland today.

Minister Phelan said: “The new figures show that there are 190,100 people at work across the South East region. This is a 9 per cent increase since 2016 or 15,500 jobs.

“Further Central Statistics Office figures indicate that the Live Register in Kilkenny for October 2019 has declined by 9 per cent on an annual basis and 45 per cent since this government was formed in 2016. The latest data shows that there are more than 53,000 more people at work since this time last year, with 1,000 jobs being created a week.”

There were 5,208 people out of work in Kilkenny in October 2016.That dipped to 3,154 in October 2018 and stands at 2,869 in October of this year. That shows an annual decline of 9 per cent or 45 per cent or 2,339 in the past three years, the data also shows.

“There is no room for complacency about the progress we have made. This is why the Fine Gael-led Government has developed Future Jobs Ireland, a whole-of Government plan to secure Ireland’s economic success.

“That is why we have signed the National Broadband Plan contract. With high speed broadband, we will ensure that 1.1 million people, almost a quarter of our population, will not be left behind. It will now be possible for rural Ireland to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented by the digital economy and it makes remote working possible.

“The strategy is about responding to the changing world of work ensuring that our economy is future-proofed,” Minister Phelan concluded.