Shop online and support Kilkenny food producers

Supporting local food is now a mainstream trend, with more and more people seeking out fresh, local options for produce and other foods. Avoiding the packed supermarkets and sustainability are two more excellent reasons to eat more local food. But they’re not the only reasons; Kilkenny offers a diverse range of top quality food and drinks; from Goatsbridge Trout Caviar to Highbank Orchard Syrup to Joan & Bob's Juicy Jam's there is something for everyone. Check out our speciality shops here!

Goatsbridge Trout

At Goatsbridge Fish Farm, trout is their passion. Their knowledge and experience farming rainbow trout has been passed down through three generations. Each catch comes daily from the crystal clear waters of The Little Arrigle River, giving the trout a unique taste and texture. With a range of fresh, smoked and barbequed trout to choose from, there is something to suit everyone.

Visit their online shop to see what’s on offer including Tinned Trout, Cold Smoked Trout Fillet, BBQ Smoked Fillet, Smoked Rainbow Trout, Hot Smoked Flaked Trout, Trout Caviar, Gin Infused Smoked Rainbow Trout and Smoked Trout Pate For A Party. Also enjoy some cooking at home with “Fishwives” – a cookery book by Goatsbridge which comprises 78 fish recipes from Irish “Fishwives”.

Highbank Orchard

Highbank Orchards is home to the original and innovative and multi award winning Highbank Orchard Syrup. They also produce several delicious Apple juices, including their acclaimed non alcoholic Drivers Cider as well as Highbank Proper Cider and Medieval Cider, matured on their wild yeasts with no added sulphites. 2014 brought the addition of Dodonus – the smallest Distillery in Ireland which was built in the old Highbank Dairy and now produces Highbank Organic Apple Spirits – the first Irish and Kilkenny Organic Apple gin known as Highbank Crystal Gin (out of the rocks of Kilkenny), Highbank Orchard Spirit, Highbank Orchard Liqueur Brandey and Highbank Organic Apple Vodka. All these products from just apples!

Shop from ‘PIP to SIP’ with Highbank Orchards & Distillery Online Shopping. Select From their Organic Syrup, Ciders, Vinegar & Spirits, Delicious ‘Sack’ POMMEAU 2016 vintage, Cider Vinegar, Apple Balsamic Vinegar and Apple Treacle

The Little Mill Company

The Little Mill is run by Rob Mosse and his father Bill. They have been making stoneground wholemeal for bakeries in Ireland for many years. As millers, they naturally have a passion for baking, always trying out lots of new, interesting and delicious recipes. To share some of the recipes, they have created some baking mixes for quick and simple home baking. They have put together a range of their favourites, blended them into mixes and packed them into little bags ready for you to finish off at home. They hope you enjoy making and eating them!

Costellos

Costellos is a bright, easy drinking red ale with notes of caramel sweetness and traditional bittering hops. Brewed for a slightly dry finish to leave the taste buds asking for more. Costellos has loads of flavour, imparted by all the choice of ingredients they use to brew it. Ideally you should drink costellos at 7°. This allows the full flavour of the beer to emerge.

Ballykeefe Distillery

Set in the picturesque Irish countryside, close to Ireland’s medieval capital Kilkenny city, Ballykeefe Distillery produces a range of super-premium spirits in our eco-friendly on farm distillery. The BallyKeefe Distillery story is extremely rare and unique with it being the only distillery in Ireland that carries a culture of sustainability and a blue print for the environment. The state of the art new distillery at Ballykeefe is the first Whiskey distillery to operate in Kilkenny in over 200 years. It revives an Irish tradition of family farm distilleries lost for centuries. There is a huge emphasis on being eco-friendly, low carbon footprint and 100% sustainable, with the pot ale and spent grains fed to the cattle on the farm. This is a one of a kind in Ireland where everything from Grain to Glass is done on the family farm with no off-farm waste.

Shop Online: The Wine Centre is a specialist off licence in the heart of Kilkenny city, who are renowned for their dedication to customer service and excellence in product selection. They stock an exclusive range of spirits including the Ballykeefe Premium Spirit Range, which are available for purchase in-store and online.

The Wine Centre

If you are looking for the perfect gift, want to treat yourself or just need to stock up and can’t get to the shops, The Wine Centre, John Street, Kilkenny specialist off licence based in the heart of Kilkenny city is a great option for you. They provide personalised, specialist advice and expertise to customers, whatever the budget. One of the key differences between The Wine Centre and other off licences and supermarkets, is the depth of knowledge of their staff and the exclusive range of wines, beers, spirits and whiskeys they stock. Choose from a range of gift hampers, spirits, wines, beers and whiskeys all available to buy online and have delivered to your home or avail of their Click and Collect service.

Joan & Bob's Juicy Jams

Joan and Bob from Kilkenny met at Art School where they trained as Fine Art painters and teachers. They both have a passion for preserving, and since meeting aged 19, they have made everything from jams to chutneys, pestos to sauces to beer, cider and even champagne! The preserves are handmade in small batches using seasonal fruit and only the natural pectin of the fruit is used to set the jam. In addition, their unique slow cooking method enhances the fruit’s flavour and colour-goodness!

Handmade jams, jellies, chutneys, cordials and syrups. Unique recipes and flavours. Made in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, Ireland by Joan and Bob.

