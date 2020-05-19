78 jobs to go at Kilkenny's Bank of Ireland call centre

Kilkenny County Council is to write to the CEO of Bank of Ireland and the Minister for Finance calling on them to protect jobs at the local Banking 365 call centre.



Seventy-eight jobs at the centre are to go over the next few months as contracts that come to an end will not be renewed. Bank of Ireland say this is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have seen the impact of Covid-19 on our customers and on our business in a range of ways. One impact is on the roles we have available at our contact centres.



“Prior to the onset of the current pandemic, attrition levels in our contact centres were at a level where we would often be able to offer permanent positions with Bank of Ireland to contract staff at the end of their contract period. However, since Covid, the number of vacancies arising within the business has significantly decreased. This development, coupled with expected efficiencies in our processes, unfortunately means that a number of contract positions will come to an end from late June 2020 to January 2021.”



Local Councillor Denis Hynes is calling on the bank to reverse the decision. He said Kilkenny County Council will be writing to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue, and Bank of Ireland CEO, Francesca McDonagh, calling on them to save these jobs.

The Labour Party councillor expressed his annoyance that some people learned the news from colleagues following the announcement in a Skype conference that, he said, not all employees could access.

Cllr Hynes said a large number of employees contacted him with their concerns and worries because he not only is a councillor but also a full time trade unionist.

Cllr Hynes went on to say only a couple of weeks ago the same employees were seen as essential services and turned up to work every day throughout the lock down, now their services are no further required.