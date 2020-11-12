Kilkenny's Duiske Glass holding great online event this week!

A special event is taking place at a family business in Graignamanagh this week.



Duiske Glass is famous for its annual, pre-Christmas Customer Appreciation Day. This year Covid-19 restrictions have called a halt to that, but in its place is a special online event.

“This year we’re not able to do a physical event but are going all out online from Thursday, November 12, to Sunday, November 15, with lots of offers and up to 50% off some Christmas items,” said Juliette O’Shea of Duiske Glass.



Duiske Glass is particularly well known for its grapevine cut, which is still hand cut at High Street Graignamanagh. The shop also stocks lots of Irish brands including Tipperary Crystal, Newbridge Silverware and Paul Maloney Pottery.

Find out more online at https://duiskeglass kilkenny.ie/