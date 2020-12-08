Sleighbells and tills have been ringing at Kilkenny's Market Cross Shopping Centre

While online shopping has been a lifeline for many Kilkenny stores, it’s the Christmas atmosphere at Market Cross Shopping Centre that is treating the senses of shoppers visiting the centre all week.

With the reopening of all retail stores on December 1, the full selection of outlets opened and included the county’s only Penney’s outlet, with shoppers and retailers feeling calm and happy to be back.

Lesley Cleere, Centre Manager said the shops were buzzing with steady flows of shoppers this week and no long queues.

“Shoppers are telling me that they are delighted to be having human interaction, and they all comment on the sensory element of the shopping centre experience – the Christmas music and decorations - that you just cannot feel that online.”

Retailers are calm and relaxed and are delighted to be back working, and they are thrilled to see customers returning, she said.

“The shoppers of Kilkenny have been fantastic this week, wearing their masks and being respectful in queues. We can’t ask for any more than that” said Lesley.

“I even had one cute, little toddler approach me this week to show me her one cent coin that she was going to spend on presents.”

The centre will operate 8am to 9pm opening hours on selected days throughout December, with stores such as Supervalu and Penney’s operating extended hours for Christmas, to ensure a safer shopping experience.

Each store will be operating their own opening hours, and they vary each day, so plan your shopping trip and phone your favourite stores ahead of time to avoid disappointment.

Children can now post their letters to Santa at the centre and the jolly man in red will personally respond to them all.

Market Cross Shopping Centre has capacity for up to 40 outlets featuring brands such as SuperValu, Penney’s, Specsavers, Paco, Dealz, Peter Mark, Golden Discs, Game Stop, Carphone Warehouse, Eir, Holland & Barrett, L’Occitane, Natural Health Store, Vero Moda, Art & Hobby, Insomnia, Café Kilkenny and many more.