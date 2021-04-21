Carphone Warehouse closes two Kilkenny shops with immediate effect

There was a shock jobs blow for Kilkenny this morning (Wednesday) with the closure of two city branches of Carphone Warehouse.

The tech-chain announced its immediate closure this morning, including the shop's website.

The mobile phone retailer had two branches in Kilkenny - in MacDonagh Junction and in the Market Cross Shopping Centre.

In Ireland more than 480 people have been made redundant with the closure of more than 80 retail outlets.

A statement on the Carphone Warehouse website reads:

WHY HAS CARPHONE WAREHOUSE STORES AND WEBSITE CLOSED?

As part of Dixons Carphone’s broader transformation, of one joined up and profitable business, it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.

Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles. Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic.

Carphone Warehouse Ireland colleagues have worked hard to make Carphone Warehouse Ireland a success and have been the driving force behind its well-earned reputation for excellent customer service and support. This difficult decision is no reflection on their commitment, dedication, and professionalism.

We’ll continue to offer our Irish customers a market leading range of top branded mobile handsets and accessories through our Currys PC World stores and on Currys.ie.



WHY HAVE WE CLOSED IMMEDIATELY?



Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don’t expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately. We’ll continue to help our customers via our central customer support team and will also ask some colleagues to provide operational support over the coming days.

For customer advice and information phone lines click here to go to the Carphone Warehouse website.