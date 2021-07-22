Funding announced for 33 new remote working projects across Kilkenny city and county

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, today (Thursday, July 22) announced over €8.8 million in funding under the Connected Hubs Scheme – a key deliverable of Our Rural Future.

Hubs across Kilkenny are set to receive €235,438 for 33 new remote working points, as well as support technology.

Chairman of Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, welcomed the funding, describing it as an important initiative in communities.

"This is important, especially for rural locations like Muckalee, Ballyouskill, Galmoy, Crosspatrick, Dunbell and Glenmore.

"This is recognition of rural communities."

Cllr Fitzpatrick thanked Kilkenny County Council and LEO for their work on preparing the funding submissions.

Kilkenny Funding

Kilkenny County Council - €96,000.

Investment will see delivery of 24 remote working spaces across the Broadband Connection Point (BCP) network in Co.Kilkenny in the following locations:

1. The Community Centre, Clorinka, Muckalee

2. Ballyouskill Community Centre, Attanagh, Co. Kilkenny

3. Galmoy Community Centre, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny.

4. Crosspatrick Community Centre, Crosspatrick, via Thurles, Co. Kilkenny.

5. Connolly’s of Dunbell, Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny.

6. Glenmore Community Centre, Robinstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny.

Meeting room facilities, printing and audio visual facilities will also be provided within each BCP. The Proposal includes delivery of the Kilkenny BCP Remote Work Project”. Access controls will be provided and external and internal signage/branding will be developed alongside a standard marketing and promotion plan to be developed as a co-ordinated approach for BCPs in the County promoting each as part of the National Hub Network.

Abbey Centre, Kilkenny City - €64,350.

The project will involve the addition of a further 9 workstations, adding to those currently under development. This will give us a total of 18 co-working spaces which along with the 10 remaining private offices (each with capacity of 2-3 persons) will be available for booking on the National Hub Network and will offer significant additional remote working options of very high quality to the Kilkenny area.

KOSL - €75,000.

This project will bring their existing facilities up to date to cater for the needs of the business and community in Kilkenny with remote working and collaboration supports being vital. This proposal comprises of video conferencing facilities, upgrade access control systems and the installation of privacy phone booths.

This funding will enable existing hubs and broadband connection points to enhance and add capacity to remote working infrastructure in every region across Ireland.

Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID related challenges.

The funding will benefit 117 projects and will support a wide range of relevant works nationwide, including the expansion of existing hubs, installation of privacy booths, access control and security systems, the conversion of existing open plan space to modular offices, and provision of enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

This investment will support the ongoing development of the recently launched National Hub Network - connectedhubs.ie - which already has more than 100 hubs using the platform and 380 hubs mapped.

The supports delivered through this network will help build on the fantastic asset Ireland already has in its connected working ecosystem.