02/09/2021

Enjoyable day for Kilkenny Chamber golf outing at Mount Juliet

Kilkenny Chamber Golf Outing winners Simon Cullen, Ben Lawlor and Jack Smith (missing from photo Conor Hackett), with Maeve Kenealy and Isobel Robinson from Yesterdays, and John Hurley, Chamber CEO

Kilkenny Chamber, the voice of the business community in Kilkenny City and County, held its annual Golf Challenge in the wonderful surroundings of Mount Juliet Estate recently. Players enjoyed the best of Irish sunshine as they played the course which only a few weeks previously had hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

“We were delighted to continue our partnership with Mount Juliet Estate for the Chamber Golf Challenge again this year” said CEO John Hurley. “Mount Juliet Estate did Ireland proud in hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open recently and showcased Kilkenny to the whole world as a fantastic destination for golf, holidays and business.”

There was a strong competitive edge to this year’s event with teams travelling from far and wide. The international flavour came through the ongoing collaboration between the Chamber and the British Irish Trading Alliance (BITA) who had 9 teams under their banner.

“The Chamber has been developing a strong working relationship with BITA over the years “ said President Colin Ahern. “Such connections and networks are ever more important post Brexit, and it was great to welcome so many of their players to this event.”

In all, 33 teams participated totalling over 130 players representing a wide range of local and visiting businesses. Both the weather conditions and the world leading condition of the course made for a tremendously enjoyable day for everyone, and this was reflected in the excellent scores submitted.

In the final analysis, the Winning team was Yesterdays shop in Patrick Street represented by Jack Smith, Simon Cullen, Ben Lawlor, and Conor Hackett. In second place was Cooltech Ltd (Donal Kearney, Pat Walsh, Shane Murphy, Paul Whitnell) and in Third was Hermitage Genetics (Ned Nolan, Kevin Brown, Colin Corbett, Robert Dowley).

There were prizes also for Men’s’ Longest Drive (Richie Walsh), Ladies’ Longest Drive (Ella Dunphy) and Nearest the Pin (Larry Gittens).

“Mount Juliet Estate was delighted to host the Kilkenny Chamber Golf Challenge again this year” said Matt Sandercock. “It was our pleasure to share the wonderful facilities that we have here with key members of the Kilkenny business community.”

