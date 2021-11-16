Kilkenny company is €20,000 richer following their regional win at InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Competition

Mentor Her from Kilkenny, have been crowned ‘Best New Start’ company at the Connacht & Leinster regional final of the 2021 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

The company fought off tough competition having delivered an investment pitch via video conference in front of an expert judging panel.

Seedcorn is the island’s biggest business competition for innovative new start and early stage businesses, in any sector. The winners from each of the four regions will go on to compete in the all-island final later in the month where the overall ‘Best New Start’ and ‘Best Early Stage’ companies will be announced, winning €50,000 each, and ultimately the ‘Overall Winner’ will pocket €100,000 to contribute to their business growth.

Established in June 2020 by Katie Doyle, Mentor Her is a woman-to-woman mentoring service matching established Mentors and ambitious Mentees in corporate and entrepreneurial spheres.

Commenting on their win, Katie Doyle, Founder of Mentor Her said: “We're thrilled to win the ‘Best New Start’ company in the Connacht & Leinster final and progress to the next round. When lockdown happened in March 2020, many women decided to re-evaluate their lifestyles and professional careers, they needed guidance on what they should do next which is where I got the idea for Mentor Her. The Seedcorn competition has given us the opportunity to focus on the next step in our business journey, getting investment. So far, it has been an excellent exercise in understanding more about our company from an outsider’s point of view.”

Since the competition’s inception in 2003, more than 3,100 companies have been through the programme and finalists have raised in excess of €276m in equity funding, emphasising Seedcorn’s position as the premier competition for high growth start-up companies on the island.

Congratulating Mentor Her, Connor Sweeney, Seedcorn Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland said: “It’s a great achievement to win the regional final, the standard of entries from Connacht & Leinster this year has been particularly high. Congratulations to Mentor Her, they demonstrated innovation, confidence and enormous drive – all of which the judges look for when assessing the potential and longevity of a business. On behalf of InterTradeIreland, I wish them the best of luck in the competition’s overall final which takes place on November 25th.”

Further details are also available on the Seedcorn website at www.intertradeireland.com/ seedcorn and follow on twitter @Inter_Trade