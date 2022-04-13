Search

13 Apr 2022

Kilkenny company ModuBuild appoints new CFO Michael Kilcommons

Modubuild has a 140,000 square foot off site manufacturing facility in Castlecomer, Kilkenny

KILKENNY

New CFO of Modubuild, Michael Kilcommons, pictured at Modubuild's 140,000 square foot off site manufacturing facility in Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

13 Apr 2022 5:28 PM

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny-headquartered, engineering and construction company, Modubuild, have announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Michael Kilcommons to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Mr Kilcommons joins the company this week and comes to Modubuild with over 25 years of financial and leadership experience. 

Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder & CEO of Modubuild said: “I am very pleased to welcome Michael as our new CFO. This key appointment will further strengthen our senior leadership team as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious growth strategy. Michael brings with him a wealth of leadership, commercial and international financial experience in a variety of businesses including those with similar growth trajectories to Modubuild.”

Mr Kilcommons comes to Modubuild with over 25 years of Growth focused strategic financial management experience. Prior to joining Modubuild Michael served as CFO of Merlyn Industries, Digicel Haiti, Innovu Group and Giftsdirect. He brings with him an exemplary record of finance and operations management success and a proven talent for aligning business strategy with established finance and operations management models. 

Modubuild, which was named as one of Deloitte's Best Managed Companies 2021, has experienced very strong organic growth over recent years, tripling their turnover in the last three years, along with achieving an average of over 50% year on year growth over the last six years. The company has delivered projects for global biopharma and technology companies across 11 countries to date and has a network of regional offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, UK, Sweden, Finland & Spain.

