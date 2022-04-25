Kilkenny records second highest year-on-year jobs availability growth in Ireland

Hiring platform, IrishJobs.ie, has revealed that Kilkenny (+129%) is home to the second-highest year-on-year jobs availability growth rate in Ireland.

The newest report from the platform highlights a growing stabilisation in the number of job vacancies available across the country.

While almost every county in Ireland, apart from three, experienced double or triple-digit year-on-year growth, Wicklow (+134%), Kilkenny (+129%), Carlow (+116%) and Kildare (+114%) saw the largest rise in the number of job vacancies.

While the report reveals 44% year-on-year growth in the number of jobs available, this is a deceleration of growth compared to the year-on-year figure for last quarter (86%).

While year-on-year numbers have slowed, jobs have increased by 3% quarter-on-quarter, and the overall volume of jobs available remains high, reflecting the continued normalisation of the economy.

This is particularly clear when we see the growth level of over 700% for roles in the Tourism, Travel & Airlines sector.

Meanwhile, there is a 130% year-on-year growth in the number of roles offering the option of remote work – another lasting impact of how the employment market has evolved over the course of the last two years.

Commenting on today’s results, Orla Moran, General Manager, IrishJobs.ie, said: “The IrishJobs Jobs Index is an important quarterly barometer that consistently gauges what is happening in the jobs market. Over the past year, the Index has reflected the variable nature of the pandemic and its role as a key driver of hiring surges across the country towards the end of last year.

“With the lifting of all public health restrictions earlier this year, the first Jobs Index of 2022 suggests some stabilisation in the market with the number of job vacancies levelling out compared to the high year-on-year growth we saw last quarter. That said, we are still seeing growth in job vacancies with an increase of 44% compared to this time last year. This shows that the market for employment remains strong for job seekers around the country and employers need to remain competitive in order to retain and recruit talent.”