Major energy company appoints another Kilkenny man to key position

Pinergy SolarElectric has today announced the appointment of Kilkenny man Dick Meaney as its new Agricultural Sales Manager.

Dick’s role will focus on driving national sales in the agricultural division to match the growth ambitions of Pinergy SolarElectric.

Prior to joining Pinergy Solar Electric Dick worked in a number of positions which included Development Officer for the LEADER Programme at Carlow County Development Partnership, Assistant Manager at New Ross/Waterford Livestock Mart Ltd. and Quality Assurance Auditor for Bord Bia.

In his new role, Dick will be supporting farmers to become more sustainable in the long term by embracing renewable technologies through Solar PV, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint at farm level while simultaneously enabling them to reduce energy costs on the farm.

Rising energy costs and sustainability targets are two major challenges in the farming sector currently.

Dick will work with farmers to help them overcome those challenges in a way that aligns with Pinergy’s wider vision for a sustainable energy future for Ireland.

Dick’s core areas of responsibility will be advising farmers across the country on their renewable and microgeneration strategy, whilst supporting them with their broader sustainability challenges particularly in managing agricultural emissions.

Commenting on his appointment, Dick Meaney said that he's 'really looking forward to working with the team at Pinergy SolarElectric to help farmers across Ireland think differently about their renewable energy needs'.

"With 2030 climate targets coming into sharp focus, there is a lot that the sector can do and should be doing," he said.

Pinergy Solar Electric also announced the appointment of Kilkenny man Michael Norton as Head of Commercial Sales earlier this month.