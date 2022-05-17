Search

17 May 2022

Major energy company appoints another Kilkenny man to key position

Major energy company appoints another Kilkenny man to key position

Dick Meaney appointed as new Agricultural Sales Manager at Pinergy SolarElectric

Reporter:

Reporter

17 May 2022 1:26 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Pinergy SolarElectric has today announced the appointment of Kilkenny man Dick Meaney as its new Agricultural Sales Manager.

Dick’s role will focus on driving national sales in the agricultural division to match the growth ambitions of Pinergy SolarElectric.

Prior to joining Pinergy Solar Electric Dick worked in a number of positions which included Development Officer for the LEADER Programme at Carlow County Development Partnership, Assistant Manager at New Ross/Waterford Livestock Mart Ltd. and Quality Assurance Auditor for Bord Bia.

In his new role, Dick will be supporting farmers to become more sustainable in the long term by embracing renewable technologies through Solar PV, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint at farm level while simultaneously enabling them to reduce energy costs on the farm.

Plan for new bridge in Kilkenny enters next stage of planning process

Rising energy costs and sustainability targets are two major challenges in the farming sector currently.

Dick will work with farmers to help them overcome those challenges in a way that aligns with Pinergy’s wider vision for a sustainable energy future for Ireland.

Dick’s core areas of responsibility will be advising farmers across the country on their renewable and microgeneration strategy, whilst supporting them with their broader sustainability challenges particularly in managing agricultural emissions.

Commenting on his appointment, Dick Meaney said that he's 'really looking forward to working with the team at Pinergy SolarElectric to help farmers across Ireland think differently about their renewable energy needs'.

Phase one of Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter officially opened

Minister Darragh O'Brien visits site today

"With 2030 climate targets coming into sharp focus, there is a lot that the sector can do and should be doing," he said.

Pinergy Solar Electric also announced the appointment of Kilkenny man Michael Norton as Head of Commercial Sales earlier this month.

Well-known Kilkenny residence, once part of ancient demesne, for sale - click to tour!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media