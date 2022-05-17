Search

17 May 2022

Plan for new bridge in Kilkenny enters next stage of planning process

New bridge planned for Kilkenny enters next stage of planning process

3-D isometric view of the proposed new bridge linking Cootes Lane to the Ring Road

Christopher Dunne

17 May 2022 1:03 PM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

An extensive consultation process is expected to commence soon on plans for a new Kilkenny city pedestrian/cycling bridge after local councillors voted to send the project through to Part 8 planning.

Part 8 planning is the method a county council uses to apply for planning permission.

The new bridge has been proposed to link Cootes Lane to the Ring Road.

The bridge is expected to help meet the aims and recommendations found in the Kilkenny Local Transport Plan.

Another primary objective of the bridge is to allow for the creation of a cycle route between the Eastern Environs and the soon-to-be highly developed Breagagh Valley.

Plans for the bridge envisage it to be of steel structure, utilising recycled plastic as decking boards.

Public lighting is also planned to allow use of the bridge throughout the whole day and to improve security.

The impact of the proposed new development at the site on archaeological heritage has been assessed as slight, with mitigation measures ready to be implemented as necessary.

At present, an old ford crossing of the River Breagagh still remains in the area. It used to accommodate the crossing of horse-drawn carriages in the past.

There was also a footbridge at the location until the 1940s.

Smarter Travel

Kilkenny County Council have emphasised the priority of investing in cycling and other smarter travel projects in a bid to support the concept of a '10-minute city’.

A 10-minute city seeks to have all community facilities and services accessible within a 10-minute walk or cycle from homes.

Construction on the new bridge could commence as early as the end of 2022.

