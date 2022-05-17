Search

17 May 2022

BREAKING: €8,508,720 Kilkenny ticket holder makes contact with National Lottery

BREAKING: €8,508,720 Kilkenny ticket holder makes contact with National Lottery

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

17 May 2022 10:48 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The lucky holder of an €8.5million winning lotto ticket purchased in Kilkenny has come forward to the National Lottery.

The winner presented their ticket to National Lottery officials yesterday (Monday) evening and the ticket was subsequently verified.

The winner has been advised to get legal and financial advice before claiming the prize.

It is unclear at present whether or not it is a syndicate or single winner.

Speculation and curiosity is still rife in the south of the county as to who the winner could be after it was revealed that Blanchfield’s Centra on Main Street in Mooncoin sold the lucky ticket.

Kilkenny woman falls victim to 'clever but costly' scam doing the rounds again

The busy Kilkenny store is no stranger to big wins as this is the second Lotto jackpot ticket which the store has sold in just over two years.

In December 2019, the Mooncoin store sold a ticket worth over €6.8 million. 

Phase one of Kilkenny's Abbey Quarter officially opened

Minister Darragh O'Brien visits site today

Well-known Kilkenny residence, once part of ancient demesne, for sale - click to tour!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media