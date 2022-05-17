BREAKING: €8,508,720 Kilkenny ticket holder makes contact with National Lottery

The lucky holder of an €8.5million winning lotto ticket purchased in Kilkenny has come forward to the National Lottery.

The winner presented their ticket to National Lottery officials yesterday (Monday) evening and the ticket was subsequently verified.

The winner has been advised to get legal and financial advice before claiming the prize.

It is unclear at present whether or not it is a syndicate or single winner.

Speculation and curiosity is still rife in the south of the county as to who the winner could be after it was revealed that Blanchfield’s Centra on Main Street in Mooncoin sold the lucky ticket.

The busy Kilkenny store is no stranger to big wins as this is the second Lotto jackpot ticket which the store has sold in just over two years.

In December 2019, the Mooncoin store sold a ticket worth over €6.8 million.