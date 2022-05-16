Kilkenny woman falls victim to 'clever but costly' scam doing the rounds again

Gardaí in Kilkenny have taken to social media to warn local people of a 'clever but costly' scam doing the rounds again.
The scam begins when potential victims 'miss a call from a +44 number (UK) and ring back the number'.
Gardaí state that the curiosity to ring back is natural, but could prove 'expensive'.
"When you ring back you are automatically connected to a billing service and the connection cost 25 euro per call," gardaí stated.
"One lady from Kilkenny found this out who rang the number twice. Fifty euro down. Please be vigilant."
Local people who have friends and family based in the UK may be particularly susceptible to ringing back.
