Kilkenny jackpot-winning ticket holder yet to come forward to claim €8.5million prize

A recent national lottery jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Kilkenny has yet to come forward to claim their €8,508,720 prize.

The National Lottery game rules state that prize winners in National Lottery games have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket in question was sold on the day of the draw, Saturday, May 7.

Speculation and curiosity is still rife in the south of the county as to who the winner could be after it was revealed that Blanchfield’s Centra on Main Street in Mooncoin sold the lucky ticket.

The busy Kilkenny store is no stranger to big wins as this is the second Lotto jackpot ticket which the store has sold in just over two years.

In December 2019, the Mooncoin store sold a ticket worth over €6.8 million.

Shop owner Michael Blanchfield, who runs the store with his wife Alice, was both shocked and delighted to hear the news.

"After having a big Lotto jackpot win just over two years ago in our store, I never thought we’d have another but especially not so soon after – I am absolutely thrilled," he said.

"This really is great news for the community as we’re a busy store so I’m sure as soon as the news goes out, there will be great excitement around the place."

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.