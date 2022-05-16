Search

16 May 2022

Kilkenny gardener to compete on popular RTÉ series

Kilkenny gardener to compete in RTÉ's Super Garden

Garden Designer Aimee Moore of Botanical Graphics to feature in Thursday’s episode of Super Garden on RTÉ1 at 8.30pm

Reporter:

Reporter

16 May 2022 1:04 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny mother-of-one who has spent her entire working life working in gardening is hoping to fulfil a lifelong career ambition of becoming a garden designer by showcasing her talents in the latest series of RTÉ's Super Garden.

From Callan, Aimee Moore recently established her own business 'Botanical Graphics by Aimee' and will battle it out on television in a bid to secure a coveted show garden spot at Ireland’s premier garden festival, Bord Bia’s ‘Bloom’.

Riverside in Kells, County Meath is the location of the popular series - a new social housing development built by Meath County Council.

Designers are given an identical garden in the estate as their blank canvas to create the perfect show garden for the residents.

But there’s one big challenge in Aimee's way – for the first time ever on Super Garden, Aimee will have to design and build a FRONT GARDEN for her homeowner.

What is in your horoscope this week - May 16, 2022

Bumper horoscopes for the year ahead

The Homeowner

Aimee’s homeowner is Anna Connaty (70s) who has resized to a home in Riverside after leaving her family home of 42 years.

With her children all having grown up & fled the nest, Anna has taken the plunge to move in on her own in the new Riverside estate.  

One critical requirement for Anna was an element of privacy in her front garden but also some connection with her old family garden. In particular, she was a fan of her buddleia bush which attracted butterflies.  

Aimee has two weeks to design and three weeks to build a garden that will give Anna the garden she’s looking for and impress the judges.

Each designer has a budget of €15,000 which includes €5,000 for Irish grown planting.

ALERT: Gardai warn of 'clever but costly' phone scam doing the rounds

Aimee's Garden Design: The Chrysalis Garden 

Aimee’s Chrysalis garden aims to celebrate butterflies and new beginnings in a contemporary style.  

Stepping from the house a gravel pathway curves under an arch to a social area at the top of the garden.

Trees provide screening from the road but will they be enough?

The path continues around a raised brickwork planter & onto a raised lawn area for grandkids to run and play.

At the rear of the garden a secluded reflection area is enclosed with wooden fencing and a pergola.

On the opposite side of the house bins are screened off from view. 

Aimee is introducing lots of orange and purple colours in a planting scheme which holds structure through the year.

A dedicated butterfly perennial bed has a butterfly house while native planting and hanging feeders will bring no shortage of wildlife to this front garden.

[Aimee Moore / Photo: RTÉ]

Can Aimee pull it off and realise her dream of getting to Bloom? 

The Callan gardener will feature on this Thursday’s episode of Super Garden on RTÉ1 at 8.30pm.

Pictures: Annual Kilkenny College Transition Year Tractor Run rolls into town

Great turnout for the fundraiser

Kilkenny goal threat sees them ease past Dublin in Leinster Championship

Kilkenny 3-25 Dublin 0-17

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media