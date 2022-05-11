Search

11 May 2022

WATCH: The search is on for Kilkenny jackpot winner after winning shop revealed

There was immense excitement in the south Kilkenny town of Mooncoin today when it was revealed that Blanchfield's Centra on Main Street sold last Saturday's €8.5million winning lotto ticket.

Champagne, balloons and smiles were in abundance for the National Lottery photocall this morning as the local shop celebrated a second lotto jackpot win within three years, making it even more special!

Shop owner Michael Blanchfield, who runs the store with his wife Alice (interviewed above), was both shocked and delighted to hear the news.

"After having a big Lotto jackpot win just over two years ago in our store, I never thought we’d have another but especially not so soon after – I am absolutely thrilled! This really is great news for the community as we’re a busy store so I’m sure as soon as the news goes out, there will be great excitement around the place. 

"I imagine we will see lots of our customers eager to check their tickets and wondering if they’re the big winner. There’s a Mooncoin player out there with a ticket worth over €8.5 million – let’s hope they check their numbers soon!"
 
The Kilkenny jackpot winner, who is yet to come forward to claim their €8,508,720 prize, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw, Saturday May 7. 

The winning numbers were: 1, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 + Bonus 45.

This is the fourth lottery jackpot win of the year and the eighteenth millionaire to be made through National Lottery games in 2022. 

Kilkenny has been on a winning streak of lotto jackpot wins in recent times following a €12.7 million win on the Waterford Road in April 2021 and another €3.4 million jackpot win in DeLoughry’s garage outside the city in September 2020.

