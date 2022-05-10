Gardaí in Kilkenny ask drivers to cease engaging in new 'habit' or face penalties

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí in Kilkenny have made an appeal to local road users in relation to the proper observance of road markings.
Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny and the Community Engagement Unit carried out an Operation on the Hebron Road Roundabout today focusing on this issue.
"Over the past while a habit has developed of vehicles that are turning right coming from the Castlecomer side driving over the centre white line which is solid on their side," gardaí stated.
"This forces oncoming motorists to have to yield to traffic coming against them on their side of the road."
A very large number of motorists were cautioned for this this morning but could have received fixed charge notices.
"Interestingly when we parked a marked patrol car on the hard shoulder, this behaviour immediately ceased indicating motorists are fully aware they are committing an offence," gardaí added.
