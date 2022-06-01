Kilkenny TDS welcome funding of €30 million to support the Post Office network

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, and the Minister of State with responsibility for Postal Matters, Hildegarde Naughton TD, today announced a funding package of €30 million over a three-year fixed period to support a sustainable, nationwide post office network.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister Malcolm Noonan said: “The post office is at the heart of Irish society, providing vital services to rural and urban communities. It’s so important that we invest in it. I’m delighted that today’s announcement of €10m a year from 2023 to 2025 will ensure that An Post remains accessible and sustainable, now and into the future.”

Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “This funding announcement marks the first time in the history of Government where we are providing direct financial support to post masters. It will give them certainty and stability, allowing them to plan and develop their services.

“Government is encouraging the Post Office network to deliver an increased range of community banking and e-commerce services to the public and businesses. A report from the Inter-Departmental Group, which was established to examine the feasibility of additional Government services being provided through An Post and the Post Office network, will be published shortly.

“The funding will also help safeguard the future of more vulnerable post offices in our communities.

“It is so important that people have access to the quality services offered by the Post Office network, whether they are living in urban or rural Ireland. This funding will help to ensure that access for everyone, wherever they live in Kilkenny.”

Ministers Ryan and Naughton brought a memo outlining the funding package to Cabinet this afternoon. Through this measure, the Government recognises the importance of a high-value and high-quality Post Office network to citizens right across the country, as well as the central and trusted role of postmasters in our communities.



An Post provides important services to its customers and key Government services to citizens. The Government is committed to working with An Post and postmasters to ensure that the network continues to play a strong role in delivering State services.



The measure announced today will support the existing network of approximately 900 post offices. In particular, the aim is to safeguard the most vulnerable post offices – to protect access to services across the country.



Funding will be disbursed, to ensure a balance between providing vital financial support and certainty, while at the same time maintaining a commercial focus. Monies will be distributed between a fixed/guaranteed element and a variable, performance-based element, which will be determined following consultation between An Post and the IPU (Irish Postmasters Union) and approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. Exact details relating to the disbursal of funds will be released in due course, subsequent to these consultations.