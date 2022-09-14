Piltown broadband project shortlisted for European Award

In all, 750 homes and businesses in a 3.4 square kilometre area now have, or will soon have, access to at least 150MB speeds and a future-proofed high-speed broadband service they can afford
A rural community in south Kilkenny that took the provision of broadband into its own hands has been shortlisted for a European award.
Piltown's Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) has been named among the finalists in the European Network for Rural Development (ENRD) Rural Inspiration Awards.
B4OC saw the community quite literally get down into the trenches and build its own Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband network.
The community and, more particularly, the voluntary Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) group has made history. Their dream has become a reality with the connection of the first homes and businesses in the community to the broadband network.
In all, 750 homes and businesses in a 3.4 square kilometre area now have, or will soon have, access to at least 150MB speeds and a future-proofed high-speed broadband service they can afford.
The NRN are delighted to announce that the community-led, #LEADER supported 'Broadband 4 Our Community' initiative that we nominated for this year's @ENRD_CP Rural Inspiration Awards 2022 with @KilkennyLP has been successfully shortlisted!— NRN (@ruralnetwork) September 13, 2022
Vote here: https://t.co/R28xmwLABr pic.twitter.com/25Q7rw9X3Z
Earlier this year the Piltown project was as the overall winner at the second annual .IE Digital Town Awards 2022, after picking up first place award in the Digital Business category.
The Ros Tapestry depicts the Norman history of Ireland's Ancient East: a panel showing the marriage of Isabel de Clare and William Marshal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.