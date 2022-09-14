Search

Piltown broadband project shortlisted for European Award

KILKENNY

A rural community in south Kilkenny that took the provision of broadband into its own hands has been shortlisted for a European award.

Piltown's Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) has been named among the finalists in the European Network for Rural Development (ENRD) Rural Inspiration Awards.

B4OC saw the community  quite literally get down into the trenches and build its own Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband network.

The community and, more particularly, the voluntary Broadband 4 Our Community (B4OC) group has made history. Their dream has become a reality with the connection of the first homes and businesses in the community to the broadband network.

In all, 750 homes and businesses in a 3.4 square kilometre area now have, or will soon have, access to at least 150MB speeds and a future-proofed high-speed broadband service they can afford.

Earlier this year the Piltown project was as the overall winner at the second annual .IE Digital Town Awards 2022, after picking up first place award in the Digital Business category.

