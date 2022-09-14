Kilkenny's Mia Griffin named on Irish team for Track World Championships

Kilkenny's Mia Griffin has been named on the Irish elite women's team to take part in the UCI Track World Championships.

The Glenmore cyclist is one of a strong six-woman team that also includes Rás na mBan stage winner here in Kilkenny, last week, Lara Gillespie, and Irish women's road cycling champion, Alice Sharpe. They will be joined by Emily Kay, Kelly Murphy and Orla Walsh.

The UCI Track World Championships will take place in Paris, from October 12 to 16.

Griffin missed out on the European Championships Road Race, in August, after sustaining a shoulder injury during the track events.

Dan Henchy, National Track Coach commented: "This is a strong team that has been in good form this year and we can go to Paris and look to build on that progress ahead of the Olympic qualifying process commencing in February. UCI points gained now are very important for our strategy heading into next season."

The team will be looking forward to experiencing the venue that will be used for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Dan added: “It’s renowned as a lovely track to ride, very smooth, and it’s in a very large capacity stadium so racing in Paris always has a good feel as a rider. It will be good to get everyone acquainted with the facility ahead of time as well.”