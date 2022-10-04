Kilkenny company recognised as one of Ireland’s best managed

Jim Campion, Campion Insurance
For the twelfth consecutive year, Campion Insurance has been named as one of Ireland’s best managed companies.
The awards programme is led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with Bank of Ireland.
This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and
culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.
Ireland’s 'Best Managed Companies Awards' programme promotes and recognises excellence in Irish and Northern Irish owned and managed companies and is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.
Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.
Commenting on the award, Jim Campion, CEO, Campion Insurance said: "We are delighted to receive a Best
Managed Companies Award for the twelfth consecutive year. The last number of years and in particular the
last two have been transformative for our business as we became part of PIB Group.
"This transformation would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of the team. This
reward is recognition of what we as a team have achieved and sets the benchmark as we build for the future."
Campion Insurance, part of PIB Group, is one of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers with 18 offices around the
country.
The business employs over 300 people and is a key part of the local community and economy.
Dr. Tony Holohan - Adjunct Full Professor of Public Health, UCD and Board Member, Irish Hospice Foundation and Jean Callanan - Chair, Irish Hospice Foundation
Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne pictured with the outgoing Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.