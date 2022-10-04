Search

04 Oct 2022

Kilkenny company recognised as one of Ireland’s best managed

Company receives award for twelfth time

Kilkenny

Jim Campion, Campion Insurance

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Oct 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

For the twelfth consecutive year, Campion Insurance has been named as one of Ireland’s best managed companies.

The awards programme is led by Deloitte Ireland, in association with Bank of Ireland.

This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and
culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

Ireland’s 'Best Managed Companies Awards' programme promotes and recognises excellence in Irish and Northern Irish owned and managed companies and is the only awards scheme on the island of Ireland that considers a business’ performance from every perspective.

Entrants to the programme compete for the designation in a rigorous process that evaluates the calibre of their management abilities and practices in addition to the strategy, capability, innovation, culture and financial performance of their companies.

Commenting on the award, Jim Campion, CEO, Campion Insurance said: "We are delighted to receive a Best
Managed Companies Award for the twelfth consecutive year. The last number of years and in particular the
last two have been transformative for our business as we became part of PIB Group.

"This transformation would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of the team. This
reward is recognition of what we as a team have achieved and sets the benchmark as we build for the future."

Campion Insurance, part of PIB Group, is one of Ireland’s largest insurance brokers with 18 offices around the
country.

The business employs over 300 people and is a key part of the local community and economy.

