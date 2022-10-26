Search

26 Oct 2022

Kilkenny women praised at Network Ireland national awards

Kilkenny

Sian Moloughney

26 Oct 2022 4:15 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

At the recent, Network Ireland Business Woman of the year awards, two Kilkenny women were highly commended for their incredible businesses and all that they have accomplished to date. 


Ireland is full of talented and dedicated female professionals. They have successful careers, run successful businesses, but in many cases also juggle the needs of their families plus are involved in the community and carry out voluntary work. Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year awards are designed to recognise the achievement of these women.

The awards were announced at a gala black-tie ball in the Salthill Hotel in Galway. Two Kilkenny women were highly commended for their businesses, Anne Healy of Biddy's Good Luck Horse Shoe and Emer O’Keeffe of Spotlight Skills. 

Valerie O'Sullivan, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny said she was so proud of Anne and Emer’s achievements. “To be at the awards, celebrating and supporting these women is inspiring. They have each achieved so much in their individual businesses and have leveraged their membership of Network Ireland to great success.” 

Anne Healy, Biddy's Good Luck Horse Shoes was highly commended in  the Creative Professional Businesswoman of the year. Anne is the owner of Biddy's Good Luck Horse Shoes, she makes beautiful Irish pieces of good luck for all occasions from genuine horse shoes which she sends around the world. A gift that brings joy and happiness and is a keepsake for life. Anne loves sharing good luck and you can check out her unique pieces on www.biddysgoodluckhorseshoes.com


        

Emer O’ Keeffe, Spotlight Skills was highly commended in the STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Businesswoman of the year category.  Through her EdTech company founded in early 2020, Emer has developed innovative cloud-based software for school admissions in Ireland. Parents/guardians can easily search and apply for schools and school administrators can easily manage applications, send offers and monitor responses. This will solve a complicated process for all involved in the annual admission to primary and post-primary schools. Principals can contact info@namedown.ie to register their school. www.namedown.ie 

Another three incredible business owners represented Kilkenny at the awards, having won the Kilkenny branch awards earlier this year, they included:  Deirdre Martin, Deirdre Martin Consulting, Jeanette Delahunty, TSK Academy, and Lucy Gernon of Lucy Gernon.com.  

