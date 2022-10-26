WATCH: Sporting icon describes Kilkenny club hurling team as 'legends'

Well we certainly didn't see this one coming!

Footage has emerged of current team principal of the Haas Formula One Team, Guenther Steiner, wishing best of luck to Danesfort ahead of their Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate County Final last weekend.

The video was shared by Danesfort's very own Paul Murphy (see below) and in it Steiner commends the club and the sport.

About hurling, he said "the sport is new, but I'm told it's a fantastic sport".

He continues, "Come on Danesfort! Legends. Let's make magic and win the Kilkenny GAA hurling final! Let's go guys, we can do it!"

The message from Guenther must've spurred on the Danesfort lads a little bit as they walked away from Nowlan Park on Sunday as Intermediate Champions.

Not only that, but the game was played at a pace comparable only to Formula 1 with Danesfort running out 1-36 to 4-25 winners versus Thomastown.