Grassroots Integration Soccer Project at Callan United

Last week Callan United in association with the FAI, Bunscoil McAuley Rice, Saint Brigid's College Callan and Droichead Family Resource Centre Callan began a Grassroots Integration and soccer Project.



The aims of the projects are to promote the integration of children within our diverse community in Callan. Already the response has been phenomenal from across the community.

As most people are aware we have been joined in Callan by some Syrian families in recent times. Regardless of the circumstances for any of us, change is hard and coming to a new country and a rural town is a huge cultural shock to any human being. It was wonderful to see the kids having great fun regardless of what part of the world they were from, what their culture or creed is.



Children are children and are better capable of integrating much easier than adults. But when adults see their children making new friends it makes it easier for all and their sense of fun and enjoyment should be protected by us all.

It is wonderful to see so many local organisations come together to make this initiative happen and we all wish the project the best of success.