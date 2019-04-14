Make Callan an election poster free zone - Tidy Towns

The decision by one Kilkenny county councillor not to put up posters in the upcoming local elections has been welcomed by a south Kilkenny Tidy Towns group.



Mike Nolan, chairman of Callan Tidy Towns, has also called on all other candidates to follow the lead of Cllr Matt Doran.

Addressing all local election candidates, Mr Nolan said: “I, on behalf of Callan Tidy Towns respectfully request all local election candidates for the Callan Area to refrain from putting up election posters for the upcoming local elections for environmental reasons.



“Councillor Matt Doran, has signed up to Callan as a poster free zone for the upcoming elections, I sincerely hope you can do the same.” Four have joined Cllr Doran - Trish Finnegan, Patrick O’Neill, Breda Gardner and Deirdre Cullen.

To poster or not to poster has been debated across the country for the local elections, which will take place on Friday, May 24. In the city area, some councillors have said they will not be using posters, but respect the right of others to do so.