Sisters Annamaria and Sara 'Clean Callan' for the Irish Cancer Society

The streets of Callan have never looked so well - and it’s partly thanks to two young sisters who have taken on a project to ‘Clean Callan’ while raising funds for charity.

Annamaria and Sara Ventimiglia are not only picking up litter around the town but also raising money for the Irish Cancer Society, because they want to help people with cancer and their families through a difficult time.



From the middle of April until the May bank holiday weekend the girls spent half an hour every day out picking litter. On some days they have had the help of friends and family, especially their mum Paulina and close friends Monika and Seba. They have cleaned up many different areas around their lovely town, from the SuperValu car park to the bushes around the medical centre and the area around their school, as well as central locations like Green Street, Mill Street, Chapel Lane and Collins Park.



The girls are raising money through their Just Giving page and are asking everyone to donate if they can. They began with a modest target of €300, which they have already hit! They would love to raise as much as they can for the Irish Cancer Society. Go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cleancallan



The sisters are pupils at Bunscoil McAuley Rice, where Annamaria (11) is in fifth class and Sara, who is nine, is in third class. Both are delighted to be back with their classmates, after lockdown, and couldn’t wait to go back to school.

They live in Kings Court, Callan, with their family.

Last summer, during the first lockdown, Annamaria and Sara did a litter pick to raise money for endangered animals and the World Wildlife Fund. The girls did an amazing job and made lots of new friends in the town who admired their efforts. They hope to make their fundraising project an annual event.



The Irish Cancer Society is a community of patients, survivors, volunteers, supporters, health and social care professionals and researchers.

Together they are transforming the experiences and outcomes of people affected by cancer through advocacy, support services and research.