Callan: Wettest month in 2021 was May, wettest day was October 27

File picture
As always local amateur meteorologist Joe Kennedy produces the annual rainfall for the Callan area with amazing accuracy. Total rainfall for the 2021 was 885.5 millimetres.
This was below average as in 2020 over 1,000 millimeters was recorded. We all remember the dreadful month of May and it turned out to be the wettest month of all when a total of 146.2 millimetres of rain fell, and the driest was the following month, June, when a mere 7.8 millimetres was recorded.
The wettest day of the year was October 27 when it recorded 35.9 millimetres of rain on that date. It was an excellent growing year for grass. The Summer and Autumn were particularly benign with moderate rainfall recorded all the way from late May to early October.
The latter end of December was extremely mild with temperatures reaching 15 Degrees Celsius which was very much unseasonal.
