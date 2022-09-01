Search

01 Sept 2022

First Day at School for Callan's Coláiste Abhainn Rí

Kilkenny Callan

Staff of Callan's Coláiste Abhainn Rí on their first day

Sian Moloughney

01 Sept 2022 12:51 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

First days of school are always important, but this year is special in Callan, as the first co-educational secondary school opens its doors to the community.


Coláiste Abhainn Rí celebrated its official first day last Wednesday, following the amalgamation of the town’s CBS Coláiste Eaman Rís and the Mercy Order’s St Brigid’s College.


Principal of Colásite Abhainn Rí, Anthony Leahy, and his staff took part in a training day, last Wednesday. The momentous day began with a prayer service in the convent chapel, presided over by Fr Dalton.


Mr Leahy said there was great excitement and enthusiasm as he and the staff met first year students, and their parents, on their first day, Thursday, August 25th. More than 120 students have enrolled in first year, this year. All students of the school completed their induction by Tuesday.

The ‘new’ school stands on the shoulders of many years of a distinguished educational legacy in Callan. Coláiste Abhainn Rí has come about as an amalgamation of Coláiste Éamann Rís founded by the Christian Brothers and St. Brigid’s College Callan founded by the Mercy Sisters. The values and strengths of both these schools and their strong shared tradition of faith and community will be at the heart of the new school, as will the richness of the shared religious and cultural heritage of both patrons, ERST and CEIST.
A building project is underway to expand the classroom space at the school, including specialised classrooms and facilities.

