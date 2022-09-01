An Bord Pleanála refuses planning permission for new pharmacy unit in Kilkenny

An Bord Pleanála
An Bord Pleanála have upheld a decision by Kilkenny County Council to refuse planning permission for the introduction of a new pharmacy retail unit at Newpark Primary Care Centre in Kilkenny City.
The application sought material change of use of 155m2 of the ground floor area to a new pharmacy retail unit.
The proposed pharmacy retail unit proposed would have operated as a separate unit.
An Bord Pleanála stated that the proposed development would materially contravene the zoning objective for the site for the use solely or primarily as amenity/greenlinks/biodiversity/conservation/open space/recreation.
The planning body stated that the nature of the proposed use would not be consistent with the provisions of the Kilkenny City and County Development Plan.
They added, "In this regard, it is considered that the proposed development would, therefore, not be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".
