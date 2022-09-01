Taxi fares in Kilkenny to rise from today

From today (September 1), taxi fares will rise by an average of 12% in Kilkenny and across the country.
It will now also be mandatory for taxis to accept card payments, as well as cash.
The taxi fare hike is the latest since 2018 when a 4.5% increase was added to the average fare.
The National Transport Authority have stated that the move "reflects the increase in operating costs faced by taxi drivers".
Taxi drivers will need to have their fare meters recalibrated to reflect the changes.
File picture: Road Safety Authority calls for Kilkenny nominations for ‘Leading Lights in Road Safety’ Awards 2022
