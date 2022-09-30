New road needed for ‘unbelievable’ Callan traffic

A new link road is needed to take heavy traffic away from Callan town centre, says one local councillor.



Traffic along West Street/ Mill Street is “unbelievable,” according to Cllr Joe Lyons.

Cllr Lyons, whose business is located on West Street and is familiar with the volumes of traffic on the town’s east-west thoroughfare, is calling for a plan first mooted 20 years ago to be revived.

A link road from outside the town, on the Mill Street approach, would link with the Windgap road, to the south.

He said plans had been drawn up years ago but no funding was ever allocated for a link road to be constructed.



Cllr Matt Doran said preliminary work was done on that project more than 20 years ago.

“There’s nobody left on both streets that’s not complaining,” Cllr Lyons said, and asked the county council to look at the matter. “Something has to be done, and fairly rapidly.”

He said it would make a great difference to the town.

Area Engineer Declan Murphy said he would look into the matter.

The traffic issue was raised at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown Municipal District councillors.

Bridge Street

Meanwhile, Cllr Lyons enquired if there had been any update on the public consultation for the town’s Bridge Street/Flaggy Lane project.

Mr Murphy said 16 submissions have been received, including those from statutory bodies. Consultants are going through them at the moment and a report will come to councillors when this is complete.