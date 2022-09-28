Search

28 Sept 2022

Local soccer fixtures resume after meeting of the Kilkenny League

Freebooters Paddy Cahill wins a tussle for possession during Sunday’s FAI Junior Cup clash with the Lions at Scanlon Park. Pic: Mark Desmond

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

28 Sept 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After a few weeks without any local action, the Kilkenny and District Soccer League will return after a meeting among it’s members on Monday night.

A statement from the league reads as follows:

"Members of the Kilkenny & District League Parent Club Junior Council attended a special meeting of the Council on Monday night, the specific objective being the election of an interim Ad-Hoc League Management Committee to administer the affairs of the League until the holding of an Extraordinary General meeting of the League on Monday, October 24, 2022.

An Interim Ad-Hoc League Management Committee (AH LMC) was duly ratified by the Members.

The date of the EGM was confirmed by the AH-LMC for Monday, October 24.

Fixtures can now take place from this weekend, up until the new committee is formed at the EGM.

Nominations for the new League Management Committee will be received until 6pm this Monday.

The AH-LMC members ratified (including five members of the outgoing committee who have kindly agreed to stay on to aid with the process) are as follows:

Chairperson: Peter Henebry (Evergreen), Administrator: Louise Doyle (Highview Athletic), Finance Officer: John Joe Campion (Freshford Town), Child Welfare Officer: Bernie Egan (Thomastown United), All Fixtures: Tom Mullins (Fort Rangers), Groundsman Fran Egan (Thomastown United), Communications Jim Cashin (Fort Rangers), Pat McAuley (Ormonde Villa), Shane Daly (Evergreen), Caroline Barcoe (Bridge United), Donie Butler (Supervisory role on behalf of the trustees of the K&DL)

FAI Junior Cup

On the pitch, there was a number of games in the FAI Junior Cup last weekend.

The action kicked off in Harristown on Friday night where Highview Athletic had a 4-2 victory over Ballymurphy Celtic.
There was then seven games involving Kilkenny league sides on Sunday.

Freebooters and Lions was an all Kilkenny league affair and it was the city side who ran out 4-1 winners at the Watershed.

Harry Jordan (2), Craig Hayes and Henry O’Neill all got on the scoresheet for Freebooters as they advanced.
The other all-Kilkenny league tie was something of a mismatch too with Evergreen defeating Castlewarren Celtic on a 6-0 scoreline.

Andrew Wall, Chris Whearty, Lee Delaney, Jamie Owens and David Grincell all got goals for the league champions.

Elsewhere Bridge United, Fort Rangers, and St Canice’s qualified for the next round while Callan United and Tullaroan bowed out to Bagenalstown and Vale Wanderers respectively.

