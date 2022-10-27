Garda appeal following fire at Kilkenny property

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a fire at a derelict property.
The fire occurred in Bolton Woods in the town on Friday.
It was extinguished by the local fire service shortly after 6pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area.
Contact Callan Garda Station if you have any relevant information.
