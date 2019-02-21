Centenarian Celebration for Bunty

Julia O'Loan, better known as "Bunty", Aughamuckey, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday the 8th of February at Drakelands Nursing Home surrounded by family friends and neighbours.



Family members travelled from France, England, Meath, and Dublin for the joyous occasion.

Bunty emigrated to Canada many years ago where she worked as a nurse before returning to Aughamuckey. A great evening was had by all.