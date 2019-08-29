Lost in Kilkenny: 6 year-old's medical bag - can you help?

Update: The medical bag has been found. The family thank everyone who shared their appeal.

***************

A family are appealing for help from Kilkenny people to find a child's essential medical equipment that has been lost.

The family were staying in Kilkenny and Castlecomer last week from Saturday to Thursday and lost their 6 year-old's medical bag.

The bag has the little boys's life saving epi pens inside and also his gps watch.

It’s a small black medical bag with a strap, it looks just like the one above.

If you have seen the bag please contact Tori on Facebook or text 07736465523.

Alternatively please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.