It could be you (again)! Another huge prize-winning lotto ticket sold in Kilkenny

Have you got Kilkenny's second winning Match 5 ticket?
There has been a second 'Match 5' lotto winner in Kilkenny within the space of a week, the National Lottery have revealed.
The second winning ticket, worth €26,380, was bought for the New Year's Day national lottery draw.
It was purchased in Farrell's service station in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny.
Yesterday, Kilkenny People reported on the €40,224 ticket sold in SuperValu Market Cross from the December 29 draw.
The lucky winners should contact the Lotto prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email 'claims@lottery.ie' and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.
