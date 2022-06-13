Driver clocked doing over twice the legal speed limit in Kilkenny

Picture: An Garda Síochána
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit have been increasingly active in Castlecomer in recent days following a number of complaints about vehicles speeding in the area.
To help combat the issue, gardaí established a high visibility speed check outside of the local Garda Station.
"Thankfully most drivers complied with the speed limits," gardaí stated.
"However there were a small number of vehicles that didn't, including the motorist (picture above) above traveling at 102km/h in the 50km/h zone."
Hannah Kehoe (bib 330) delivered a superb performance to win gold at the All-Ireland Schools Championships in Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.