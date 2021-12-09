GALLERY: Team Hope Kilkenny Christmas Shoebox Appeal 2021

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
McCabe family
Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is an annual campaign that delivers gifts straight into the hands of children affected by poverty.
Often these shoebox gifts are the only gift that a child will receive at Christmas and the joy that they bring is incredible.
Since 2010, Team Hope have delivered over 2.1million Shoebox gifts to vulnerable children across the world.
Last Monday, shoeboxes from Kilkenny started their journey to Burkina Faso in Africa.
Click through the gallery for some pictures before they were shipped!
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Thomastown United and Freebooters played out a 0-0 draw in the Junior St Canices Credit Union Premier Division on Sunday morning . Pic: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.