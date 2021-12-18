David Keenan joins December Sounds at St Canice's Cathedral in Kilkenny

The phenomenal David Keenan joins December Sounds at St Canice’s Cathedral on Wednesday, (December 22) as part of Yulefest Kilkenny.

Keenan will perform at the beautiful venue as part of the Rollercoaster Records night alongside Kilkenny singer-songwriter Elise, folk-duo Lemoncello, Malojian & alt-folk act Seamus Fogarty. Keenan’s most recent album, ‘What Then’ was released in October, a follow up from his debut & highly acclaimed ‘A Beginners Guide To Bravery’.

December Sounds is a 3-night concert series in one of Kilkenny’s finest venues with proceeds from tickets to local charities including the Ciara Lawlor Memorial Fund, Cois Nore (20.12), the Aislinn Centre, Chernobyl Children Kilkenny Outreach Group (21.12), Amber Women’s Refuge and the O’ Neill Centre (22.12).

On Monday, 20th December Kilkenny’s singer-songwriter & folk musician Bríd Lyons, West-Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, award-winning multi-instrumentalist John Francis Flynn and Hothouse Flowers front-man Liam Ó Maonlaí will open the concert series.

Fronted by Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, 11-piece band Bird On The Wire play on Tuesday, 21st December. Bird on The Wire perform many of Leonard Cohen’s best-loved classics and some lesser-known gems.

Organisers are advising people to purchase tickets in advance as tickets will not be available at the venue and to dress appropriately. “The Cathedral is a very grand and stunning venue. We're operating at 50% capacity as per guidelines and social distancing will be in place. December sounds concerts will be a beautiful celebration of music in one of the finest venues in Kilkenny. Please wrap up, wear warm clothes, have your COVID-19 cert & photo ID ready for inspection and enjoy the concerts." December Sounds event manager, Andrea Keogh.

December Sounds is funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. Delivered locally by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office.

Martin Bridgeman is the MC for the concerts. Doors are 6.30pm and concerts start at 7.30pm. Limited tickets priced at €10 are available from Rollercoaster Records online and in-store. Concert goers must provide Covid-19 cert & ID prior to entry. Masks are mandatory. Visit www.yulefestkilkenny.ie for more details.