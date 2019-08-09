Bursting with flavour, this summer tuna salad from Butler House is a treat

Butler House and Garden is the charming Dower House of Kilkenny Castle since 1786.

This unique guesthouse brings history, charm, romance and a warm welcome to all who visit - and the restaurant serves delicious food like this Tuna Nicoise Summer Salad!

Butler House offers a range of delightful dining options - breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea in the restaurant.

The kitchen at Butler House is overseen by Executive Chef Gerard Dunne who ensures every dish is perfect. His ethos is that the best meals start with the best ingredients. Wherever possible he sources according to ‘local, natural and seasonal’ within a 60km radius of Kilkenny.

This dish is bursting with flavour and a real summer treat!

Butler House Tuna Nicoise Summer Salad

Ingredients

Tuna marinade:

8 ounces fresh ahi tuna

1 lemon

1 lime

1 small orange

2 sprigs rosemary

2 tablespoons pomace oil

1 fresh ginger bulb

Wasabi soya vinaigrette:

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons mirin

1/2 teaspoon pure honey

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup sesame seed oil

Pinch Wasabi paste

3 stems fresh coriander

3 tablespoons light soya sauce

Salad ingredients:

3 fingerling potatoes per serving

2 large free-range eggs

bunch green beans

2 pieces heirloom tomatoes

Scattering of kalamata olives

2 oz capers

Baby mixed salad leaves and young rocket

1 fresh mango peeled and cut into chunks



Instructions and assembly

Peel lemon, lime, and orange. Reserve peels and save fruit for another time.

Season tuna with salt and pepper on both sides. Combine with citrus peels, rosemary, olive oil and grated ginger in a Ziploc plastic bag. Marinate overnight.

Mix together rice wine vinegar, garlic, mustard, Wasabi paste and honey in a bowl. Slowly whisk in the sesame seed oil until thickened. Season with salt and pepper and add the finely chopped coriander and lemon juice. An electric hand blender is ideal for this process. Chill the dressing.

Cut fingerling potatoes in half leaving the skin on. In a saucepan, cover with water, season heavily with salt and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are fork tender. Drain and cool.

Place eggs in a saucepan, covered with water. Bring to a rapid boil. Turn off the heat and let the eggs sit in the hot water for 7 minutes. Drain and place eggs in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Peel eggs and cut into quarters.

Blanch the green beans in boiling water, well seasoned with salt. This takes just 2-3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove from heat, drain and immediately shock in an ice bath until cool.

Toss together baby mixed salad leaves and rocket with the potatoes, egg, green beans, tomatoes, olives, mango and capers.

Divide onto two plates. Top with seared ahi tuna, drizzling extra vinaigrette.