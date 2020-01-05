Kilkenny's Hero of the Week

Happy New Year to you all. How about for 2020 - you the reader gets to nominate Kilkenny & Proud's hero of the week?

It doesn’t have to be someone who has won an award or a race. It can be someone who you think deserves a special mention because they just did something kind or nice.

I am looking forward to your heroes, simply email them to me at Siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie. Do feel free to send a video message too and we will post it across our socials and website.