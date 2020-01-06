Nollaig na mBan - Behind every strong woman is a stronger one

I had a little incident of trolling on social media recently. For anyone that is unaware of trolls, it is basically someone making random unsolicited comments across other people's social media accounts. I am fully aware by using social platforms that I am leaving myself wide open to such comments. However, I just would like to remind trollers how it takes nothing to be kind and if you have nothing nice to say, simply say nothing at all.

I picked this photo of Sonia Coady and myself, as it signifies what women can do for each other. Sonia is a wonderful lady who I train with in Kilkenny Active Gym (www.hotelkilkenny.ie/leisure-club). As young as she is, she has made me physically stronger over the past few months and as you know that makes one mentally stronger too. I believe in Women Supporting Women, so please try to support one another and make 2020 a kinder year for all. Happy Nollaig na nBan.