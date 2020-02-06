As we enter a new month as far as Kilkenny Mart is concerned, it will be hoping that the positive start to 2020 continues in the months ahead.

Cattle numbers for January showed a significant increase on last year’s returns with a rise of 68% helped by larger numbers of cull cows been sold.

The trade has also helped to encourage sellers to start off-loading cattle in the mart rather than begging factories.

The fact that Kilkenny is attracting bigger numbers is helping to increase our pool of buyers which have a decent number of cattle offered for sale.

There has been a lot of suggestions that soaring costs of insurance will mean that some smaller marts will have to close.

I often said that there are too many marts in some counties in Ireland. Kilkenny has only one mart but our neighbouring county Tipperary has 8 to 9 marts which is not sustainable.

It will be interesting to see developments in the years ahead.

Trade on Thursday remained solid with beef bullocks up to €1,580 per head with beef heifers to a top call of €1,520 per head.

Store buyers are showing interest in fancy light store bullocks and heifers mostly Continentals where prices of €2.60 to €3.10 per kilo is being achieved.

Over 175 cull cows were offered for sale Thursday with Continentals peaking at €2.05 per kilo with Friesian cows to a top call of €1.75 per kilo.

Monday’s sheep sale was a lively with hoggets/lambs peaking at €130 with cull ewes to a top call of €140.

The excellent trade produced another full clearance.

Our Dairy sale is every Monday until further notice at 12.30pm.

Fresh calved Friesian cows and heifers ranged from €1,180 to €1,700 per head with in calf Friesian heifers from €1,100 to €1,340 per head.

If you are deciding to sell animals in Kilkenny Mart remember cattle should be entered before 4pm on the previous Wednesday with all dairy animals entered by the previous Thursday to facilitate the preparation of the catalogue available online on Fridays from 3pm.

Our first Tuesday calf sale is this week starting at 11am so in next week’s issue I will give a return of prices.

Until next week, be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck to Ireland on Saturday v Wales.