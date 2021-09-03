Search our Archive

03/09/2021

The Glow Down from our Kilkenny contestants

on last night's first episode of Glow Up Ireland

The Glow Down from our Kilkenny contestants

Michael Ryan with his creative make-up look on RTE2's Glow Up Ireland

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Email:

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

It was nail biting stuff and make up brushes at the ready, as Ireland's top ten make-up artists battled it out to avoid elimination on the first episode of RTE2's new series GLOW UP IRELAND. Carol Knox nearly had to her pack up your make up bag last night as she she fought to keep her place to remain in the competition. The Kilkenny mother of two made some great TV and had us all sitting on the edge of seats. 

                        

Before and After of Carol Knox in the creative make-up challenge

The judges called her work 'fierce' when put under pressure to complete an ombre lip in very little time, but Carol’s determination saw her through to another week. The judges were very impressed with our other Kilkenny contestant Michael Ryan who completed a creative drag queen friesian cow look, topping it off with real ear tags!

                  

              Before and after of Michael Ryan in the creative make-up challenge

Speaking to the Kilkenny People after the first episode aired, Carol told us "when I heard my name for the face-off chair, I wasn't overly surprised because I knew from the judge’s feedback that it wasn't their favourite look or the strongest. I knew the one thing I had to do was stay calm, not to panic, not to overthink it and just push myself." 

She told us how intense it was to be one of the first in the face off, "all the feelings came rushing back to me last night while watching it for the first time on the television. During the face off you could cut the atmosphere with a knife, it was so tense in that room. I blocked everyone out and just focused on what I was doing. I actually had no clue what I was doing, as I never did an ombre lip before, so I did think I was going home. I had to say to myself 'no Carol, you need to fight for this', which I did and I made it through to another week. I was really sad to see Maria going home, she is incredibly talented. I cried that night to lose her and bawled seeing again it last night."

Make sure to tune in to RTÉ 2 every Thursday at 9.35pm to see how far our Kilkenny contestants go. Check out Wednesday's Kilkenny People when we chat to Michael Ryan, our other Kilkenny contestant who grew up in Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, and swapped country life for concealer and sequins. 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media