Search

08 Jan 2022

Editorial: January blues again as surge hits Kilkenny hospital

KILKENNY

Annual TrolleyWatch figures from 2014 (left) to 2021 (right). St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny is highlighted in yellow. Graph: INMO

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

editor@kilkennypeople.ie

Sobering figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation at the beginning of this week show that 2021 has been the worst year on record for overcrowding at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

The winter is almost always the busiest time in our hospitals due to flu surges and other seasonal issues. But it’s worth noting that this December was not the worst or even the second-worst for our local INMO TrolleyWatch figures. No longer can the blame be pinned on an acute, end-of-year spike; the problem is chronic and pervasive. It is a year-round issue, and the situation appears to be deteriorating.

The pandemic has played its part, but staff and management have worked hard to ensure proper procedures are followed and Covid pathways are kept separate to the rest of the hospital to limit the spread of the virus to non-Covid patients. Overcrowding — people left waiting for beds on trolleys and corridors — only makes this more difficult. Perhaps had more been done to alleviate the never-ending bed shortage and staffing crisis, the situation would not be as bleak.

Now we face into a difficult beginning to the new year. With the post-Christmas/New Year surge in cases only beginning to materialise, and problems compounded by staff either out with Covid or as close contacts, things may become even more challenging.

What is troubling is that none of this comes as a shock — indeed, it was expected. We are almost two years into this pandemic, with the pressure that it was expected to place on our health service and hospital capacity long foreseen, and discussed at length.

There are no surprises here. The INMO has warned time and time again that its members, stretched to breaking point, are unable to cope. Will the Government now act in some way, perhaps implement some of the suggested measures —or will we be looking at yet another record figure this time again next year?

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media