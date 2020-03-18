Kilkenny coronavirus figures released by HSE - numbers diagnosed so far

For the first time since the virus reached Irish shores, tonight (Wednesday) The Health Services Executive (HSE) has released a detailed breakdown of where people infected live in Ireland.

This is the first detailed breakdown by the HSE and is on a county by county basis.

It has been revealed that in Kilkenny county there have been fewer than five cases diagnosed so far.

In neighbouring Waterford there have been seven cases diagnosed. Counties Tipperary and Carlow both have less than five cases each.

Only three counties have, so far, diagnosed no cases of Covid-19: Laois, Leitrim and Monaghan.

Other counties affected:

Dublin 129

Cork at 48

Limerick 14

Galway 12

Wicklow 9

Westmeath 7

Waterford 7

Kerry 6

All other counties, excluding the three that don't have any cases, have fewer than five diagnosed cases.

Nationally, there were 74 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed today, bringing the national total to 366 in the country and 434 on the island as a whole. The figures were released in this evening's update by the Department of Health